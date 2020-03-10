Biden Tells Michigan Voter 'You're Full Of Sh*t' When Called Out On Anti-Gun Views

Joe Biden got into a heated exchange Tuesday with a Michigan voter who called out his anti-Second Amendment views.

While touring an auto factory ahead of the Michigan primary, a group of autoworkers accused Biden of trying to curtail the Second Amendment.

“You’re gonna take away our guns,” a worker told Biden.

Biden replied: “You’re full of shit.”

Today, Joe Biden yelled in the faces of blue collar Union autoworkers from Michigan. Biden said: – “You are full of shit”

– “Shush!”

– “You don’t need an AR-14”

– “Don’t be a horses ass”

– “An AR is a machine gun!”

When a Biden staffer tried to break up the confrontation, Biden dismissed her, telling her to “Shush.”

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “The Second Amendment, just like right now if you yell ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech. From the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20 gauge, a 12 gauge, my sons hunt.”

“Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapons,” Biden continued. “I’m not taking your gun away, at all. Do you need a hundred rounds?”

“You were there with Beto when you said you were going to take our guns away,” an auto worker said.

“I did not say that! That’s not true, I did not say that,” Biden replied.

“It’s a viral video,” the autoworker pointed out.

Biden dismissed that, saying “they” are putting out all sorts of viral videos that are a “lie.”

“It’s a viral video like the other ones they’re putting out, it’s simply a lie,” Biden said, before explaining how he was going to take away firearms from American citizens.

“We’ll take your AR-14s away,” Biden added, referring to the AR-15 rifle.

“This is not okay,” the autoworker responded.

As the autoworkers correctly noted, Biden had said last week he would appoint Beto O’Rourke to lead the charge against “gun violence.”

O’Rourke repeatedly said he would confiscate firearms, saying during a primary debate, “Hell yes we’re going to take away your AR-15, your AK-47.”

And last year, Biden said on CNN that he would confiscate all “assault weapons.”

“So to gun owners out there who say, ‘Well, a Biden administration means they will come for my guns,'” Anderson Cooper said.

“Bingo,” Biden responded. “You’re right, if you have an assault weapon.”

In Michigan, Biden is polling way ahead of socialist opponent Bernie Sanders at 56% to Bernie’s 33% and is expected to easily win the state’s primary on Tuesday.

