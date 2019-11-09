Biden: ‘Vladimir Putin Does Not Want Me To Be President’

BIDEN: “I have learned two things. One is that Vladimir Putin does not want me to be president. All of those bots he put out on the Internet. But also, that Donald Trump does not want me to be the nominee. I wonder why he does not want me to be the nominee. Let me tell you something, I tell you what. When I announced I was running, I said we were in the battle of the soul of this country. And I meant it. It is not an abstraction but living up to our values.”

