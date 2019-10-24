Biden: "When Has Trump Ever Said A Negative Thing About A White Supremacist?" - Watch & Find Out!

Following a speech delivered in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, the presidential candidate falsely claimed President Trump has never denounced white supremacists.

Speaking to reporters, Biden asked, “When Has Trump Ever Said A Negative Thing About A White Supremacist? Have you heard him say anything? I haven’t.”

Perhaps Joe should check out this video posted by the Trump War Room Twitter account showing the president repeatedly disavowing the KKK, David Duke, white supremacists and racism as a whole.

Joe Biden last night: "When has [Trump] ever said a negative thing about a white supremacist? Have you heard him say anything? I haven't." We'll roll the tape for ya, Joe! Recommend you watch. pic.twitter.com/bgrB2P1n6D — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2019

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!