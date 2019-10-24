Biden: "When Has Trump Ever Said A Negative Thing About A White Supremacist?" - Watch & Find Out!

Following a speech delivered in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, the presidential candidate falsely claimed President Trump has never denounced white supremacists.

Speaking to reporters, Biden asked, “When Has Trump Ever Said A Negative Thing About A White Supremacist? Have you heard him say anything? I haven’t.”

Perhaps Joe should check out this video posted by the Trump War Room Twitter account showing the president repeatedly disavowing the KKK, David Duke, white supremacists and racism as a whole.

