'Big Bang Theory' Star Confronts Leftists for Ignoring Islam's Abuse of Women

“The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik is making headlines for calling out Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian activist and Sharia Law proponent, over her comments on feminism.

Sarsour, who was once honored as a “champion of change” by former-President Obama’s White House, argued this month that women cannot support both feminism and Zionism.

“When you talk about feminism you’re talking about the rights of all women and their families to live in dignity, peace, and security,” Sarsour last week. “Israel is a country that continues to occupy territories in Palestine, has people under siege at checkpoints… There can’t be… feminism. You either stand up for the rights of all women, including Palestinians, or none.”

In a post on her website GrokNation, Bialik, an Orthodox Jew, argued against Sarsour’s comments.

“Zionism is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have an autonomous state in Israel,” Bialik said. “I am a Zionist. Feminism is the belief that a woman-driven movement can bring about race, class and gender equality and that women deserve all of the rights and privileges afforded to men. I am a feminist.”

Bialik continued by accusing the political left of ignoring abuses against women in Muslim-majority countries.

“Many Muslim countries perpetrate atrocities against women which include: female genital mutilation, forced marriages, child brides, systematic abuse of women by the justice system, revenge rape and honor killing,” she added. “Why is Israel held to a standard none of these other countries, whose offenses are more extreme – are held to?”

“As a feminist Zionist, I can’t believe I am being asked to choose or even defend my religious, historical and cultural identity,” Bialik. “The ‘left’ needs to reexamine the microscope they use to look at Israel, and we all need to take a step back and remember we are stronger together: women, men, lovers of peace, and lovers of freedom and justice.”

Sarsour, who was recently arrested outside of Trump Tower in New York City while protesting the 45th president, has not thus far responded to Bialik.