'Big Bang Theory' Star: Thanksgiving 'One Of The Grossest Examples Of Genocide'

Actress Mayim Bialik says she loathes Thanksgiving because it’s “one of the grossest examples of genocide in recent history.”

The “Big Bang Theory” star — who has an expansive social media presence across her website Grok Nation, another 2.3 million Instagram fans, and 304,000 subscribers on YouTube — offered up “4 Reasons I Don’t Like Thanksgiving,” a video which included a retelling of America’s past, echoing Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States.”

“The truth is, European invaders came to this land, took it from the indigenous people, raped, pillaged, gave them all sorts of diseases, called it their own, and desecrated a culture,” the actress said, the Daily Wire reported Tuesday.

Read more