Big Bird and Elmo Will ‘Address Racism’ in Virtual CNN Town Hall

CNN is teaming up with the perennial children’s program Sesame Street in a virtual town hall that will “address racism” in America in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd.

Scheduled to air Saturday, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” will be co-moderated by Big Bird, with CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill adding support.

CNN and Sesame Street are doing a special town hall for young kids and families who have questions about racism and where our nation is right now. https://t.co/g58MwSP1bE — anika palm (@ampalm) June 2, 2020

