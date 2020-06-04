Big Bird and Elmo Will ‘Address Racism’ in Virtual CNN Town Hall

Image Credits: Slaven Vlasic | Getty.

CNN is teaming up with the perennial children’s program Sesame Street in a virtual town hall that will “address racism” in America in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd.

Scheduled to air Saturday, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” will be co-moderated by Big Bird, with CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill adding support.

