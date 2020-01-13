Big Government Takes A Big Jab At Parental Rights!

New leaked video shows top vaccine scientists know vaccinations have serious adverse side effects, including death.

Meanwhile, California, New York, and other states are enforcing vaccinations on children.

The debates have turned into a question of vaccine safety when the real issue is whether government-mandated medical treatments are infringing on Americans’ rights and values.

YouTube Version:



