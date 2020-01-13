Big Government Takes A Big Jab At Parental Rights!

New leaked video shows top vaccine scientists know vaccinations have serious adverse side effects, including death.

Meanwhile, California, New York, and other states are enforcing vaccinations on children.

The debates have turned into a question of vaccine safety when the real issue is whether government-mandated medical treatments are infringing on Americans’ rights and values.

Video: Trump Supporters Want Peace

U.S. News
California Sex Textbook Goes Beyond Too Far

UK Bookies Offering 50/1 For Trump to Win a Third Term

‘You Ran On America First’: Laura Ingraham Grills Trump Over Support For Importing H-1B Foreign Labor

WikiHow Teaches Children how to ‘Get Vaccinated in Secret’ By Scheming Against ‘Anti-Vaxxer’ Parents Who May ‘Abuse’ Their Own Children

