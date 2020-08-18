“Big Mike” Trends on Twitter Referring to Michelle Obama — Leftists Absolutely Melt Down

Liberals on Twitter went bonkers Monday night when “Big Mike” began trending in reference to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Following her virtual Democrat National Convention speech, social media users on the right threw out a favorite subject of conjecture: the question of Michelle’s masculinity.

the left is mad that Big Mike is trending after Michelle Obama gave her manipulative speech of lies “she’s cis-gendered!” they scream I guess they think trans is an insult? and racist? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Loc5JnNqxq — Viva La Rozistance 🇺🇸 (@PolitiKurd) August 18, 2020

Big Mike had a 5 o’clock shadow. — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) August 18, 2020

Lefties are crying because Big Mike is trending but thought wrong Trump was funny. Are there bigger babies in this world?? 🤔 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 18, 2020

It's great to have a President with balls & a First Lady who doesn't. — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) August 18, 2020

Naturally, leftists were triggered, calling the trend and the people making tweets about racist, sexist and transphobic.

Just a reminder that the guys calling Michelle Obama "Big Mike" have never even been smiled at by someone half as beautiful. They call her a man because they have no idea what it's like to be one. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) August 18, 2020

The fact @Twitter is letting Big Mike trend when it is a racist, transphobic disrespectful thing perpetuated by broke, pathetic, mentally unstable jerk offs is despicable — Victoria Joy 👩🏾‍🦱 (@torijoy09) August 18, 2020

she’s not trans. she’s not “big mike”. stop being racist. pic.twitter.com/7VpGOmv1yv — bella 🌹 (@bbellaanastasia) August 18, 2020

I saw Big Mike trending this morning & figured it had to do w/the rapper. Nope, it's a bunch of racist, sexist, transphobic Trumpanzees spreading the conspiracy that Michelle Obama is transgender. As they do this, Melania is practicing Michelle's speech from last night.#DNC2020 — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 18, 2020

The theory Michelle Obama may be transgender started long ago, after Barack Obama himself mistakenly called her “Michael” at least twice.

If you’ve missed the “Big Mike” jokes in the comments, just listen for Obama’s slip up here on Bear Grylls’ show. pic.twitter.com/tmRIYimnfT — Your Republican Dad (@yourrepubdad) August 16, 2020

The theory gained further traction when people began scouring photos and discovered there are none available online showing Michelle pregnant with either of her two daughters.

Infowars’ Alex Jones also did several tongue-in-cheek segments in which he analyzed photos appearing to indicate Michelle has a penis.

Is Big Mike sad and depressed again? pic.twitter.com/B2vi2If3rC — tgentry97 (@tgentry97) August 18, 2020

.@MichelleObama is everything this site will never be-honorable, brave, beloved, beautiful. Don't need to watch an awful video to know that. https://t.co/0L8tyUiw0k — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 25, 2017

But it was late actress Joan Rivers who first threw gas on the theory in 2014 when she was asked if she thought America would ever see its first gay president.

Rest in peace & thank you @Joan_Rivers for exposing the truth about Big Mike pic.twitter.com/RzniUIdoI5 — 🇺🇸Sherry Mostoufi🇺🇸 (@SherryMAGA) August 18, 2020

“We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down,” she told a paparazzo. “You know Michelle (Obama) is a trans.”

Before being whisked away, Rivers added, “A transgender. We all know it.”

Watch: It’s Ok Michelle Obama Is A Man

