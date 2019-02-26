Watch The Censored Documentary "Panodrama" Here For Free

Tommy Robinson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how his banned documentary “Panodrama” exposes corrupt elements within the US and the UK.

In coordination with George Soros groups, the mockingbird media is conjuring fake stories to not just to de-platform people, but to put them in prison.

Following the interview, watch the documentary film “Panodrama” for free!

Tommy Robinson has been banned on Facebook and Instagram for “hate speech,” but the timing appears convenient since his recently released documentary exposed a plot by the BBC to commit a false flag to blame on Robinson.

Alex exposes the fascist tactics being used by the left.

Watch the full “Panodrama” documentary below:



Brighteon Version:

