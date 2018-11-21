Big Tech Execs Bleeding Billions In Net Worth

Image Credits: Public Domain.

The world’s richest executives at tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google took a massive hit as the stock market plunged on Tuesday and investors scrambled to sell their shares.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has lost a stunning $42billion since early September, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the e-commerce giant’s stock has dropped more than 25 percent.

Embattled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also taken a beating as reports indicate he’s lost some $34billion since late July and is now worth $52billion – ranking as the seventh-richest person in the world.

