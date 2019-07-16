Big Tech Execs Head to Capitol Hill For Antitrust Hearing

Executives from tech giants Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet’s Google go before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel Tuesday to discuss competition in online markets.

The committee is likely to discuss antitrust probes of the four companies under way at the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, as well as allegations that the companies seek to thwart nascent competitors.

Democrats, in particular, are expected to press Facebook about a proposed $5 billion settlement between the company and the FTC to resolve allegations that the company violated a 2011 consent agreement by inappropriately sharing information on 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

