Big Tech Meltdown: Vimeo Bans Project Veritas

Video hosting platform Vimeo has banned Project Veritas in yet another flagrant example of Big Tech censoring journalism.

“BREAKING UPDATE: @Vimeo has BANNED our account days after @YouTube PULLED our video,” tweeted James O’Keefe.

Vimeo claimed that Project Veritas had uploaded videos that were “hateful, defamatory or discriminatory”.

In reality, O’Keefe’s crime was to embarrass Big Tech and once again prove they are engaging in election meddling and partisan censorship under the guise of patrolling “hate”.

The ban occurred hot on the heels of YouTube removing a Project Veritas video that featured a Google executive admitting the company is doing everything in its power to stop President Trump winning re-election.

“Big Tech’s suppression of conservative voices continues. Wake up people. Before it’s too late,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

This proves two things; That the “hate” designation is now flagrantly being abused to just outright censor legitimate journalism.

It also illustrates how the left doesn’t care about “hate speech,” they just hate speech. Period.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Photos Reveal AOC Was Crying Over an Empty Parking Lot

Photos Reveal AOC Was Crying Over an Empty Parking Lot

U.S. News
Comments
Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Slams Republicans For “Doing Nothing” to Fight Big Tech Censorship

U.S. News
comments

Election Meddling: Reddit Quarantines ‘The Donald’ Forum On First Night of Presidential Debates

U.S. News
comments

Google Admitting 2020 Election Meddling Proves 2018 Midterms Were Manipulated, House STOLEN

U.S. News
comments

Comments