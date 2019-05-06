Big Tech to Ban Trump Next? CNN Labels President 'Dangerous'

Not long after labelling Alex Jones ‘dangerous’ prior to his Facebook ban, CNN has similarly called President Trump ‘dangerous,’ which suggests the Big Tech/MSM cartel wants to ban Trump from social media as well.

CNN’s Brian Stelter called Trump the “Infowars president” after he retweeted videos from Paul Joseph Watson and Millie Weaver over the weekend, as reported on Sunday.

But later on in an email newsletter, Stelter called the president’s tweets “dangerous,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Trump legitimizing Infowars is dangerous,” the newsletter reportedly said. “Sometimes, we tend to dismiss Trump’s Twitter activity as not mattering much. But it does. Think about this: The President of the United States worked in the last couple of days to legitimize and promote Infowars, while simultaneously working to delegitimize credible news organizations.”

“This weekend’s tweets from the president were not only morally repugnant, they were dangerous…”

Keep in mind that CNN cheerleaded the purge of Alex Jones, so it isn’t a stretch to suggest that CNN is now targeting the ‘dangerous’ president for removal from social media or, at the very least, demanding more shadow banning of Trump’s tweets.

Also, keep in mind that the corporate media attacks Trump more than Alex Jones, so what’s stopping them from targeting him next?

And what better way than to cost Trump the 2020 election by restraining his presence on social media? He won the presidency in no small part by reaching Americans directly while bypassing the filter of mainstream media.



Do you agree or disagree with CNN that Trump is evil for retweeting this video?