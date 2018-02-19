Big Tech Trying to Save the Tech “Addicts” They’ve Created

A group of former Silicon Valley insiders recently issued a stark warning to the app-and update-obsessed public: Social media, the Web, mobile apps and other technologies developed to “monetize our attention” are “now eroding the pillars of our society,” according to the Center for Humane Technology.

The new organization’s goal is to push tech companies to create products that benefit society, rather than simply manipulating people’s behavior for profit.

Led by a former Google “design ethicist” as well as former managers at Mozilla (maker of the Firefox Web browser) and chipmaker Nvidia, the center faces several challenges.

