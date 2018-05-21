Big Tech vacuums up our kids' data, risking their privacy, mental health

The most vulnerable in our society are usually thought to be the young and the elderly. There are special protections for them: Law enforcement task forces go after child predators and scam artists who target the elderly.

In February, the Department of Justice coordinated the largest sweep everof fraudsters bilking the elderly out of their life savings. More than 250 crooks who targeted over one million Americans were identified and charged.

Two years ago, 21 defendants were convicted of numerous child pornography-related crimes. Sentences ranged from 180 to 220 months. These predators “glorified the sexual assault of little girls and encouraged each other to share images of this terrible abuse.” Good riddance.

As a society, we expect the government to protect us from these outrageous, heart-breaking crimes. But when the privacy of the same members is targeted by corporations, the response is less than enthusiastic.

