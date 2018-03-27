'Big Victory for President Trump': Commerce Department Puts U.S. Citizenship Question Back on Census

In a historic moment for President Trump’s administration, Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced that a question asking United States residents if they are American citizens will be placed on the 2020 Census.

Ross made the announcement late on Monday evening, writing in a statement:

After a thorough review of the legal, program, and policy considerations, as well as numerous discussions with Census Bureau leadership, Members of Congress, and interested stakeholders, Secretary Ross has determined that reinstatement of a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial census questionnaire is necessary to provide complete and accurate census block level data.

Since 1950, the citizenship question has not been asked on the full Census, leaving the nation without an exact estimate of how many citizens are in the country and how many noncitizens and illegal aliens are in the country.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach told Breitbart News that the move to put the citizenship question back on the Census was a historic victory for Trump’s administration and one that will result in more accurate unemployment data and a better estimate of the illegal alien population.

