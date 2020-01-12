Biggest Medical Scandal In History Breaking! UN Comes Clean, Admits Vaccine Death / Damage Coverup

On December 2nd and 3rd, the UN-funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, and they have not conducted adequate safety studies. This is a bombshell report!

Watch Alex Jones break it down live below:

Check out this video of Alex Jones breaking down the implications of the UN’s devastating vaccine admission below:

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!