Biggest Medical Scandal In History Breaking! UN Comes Clean, Admits Vaccine Death / Damage Coverup

On December 2nd and 3rd, the UN-funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, and they have not conducted adequate safety studies. This is a bombshell report!

Watch Alex Jones break it down live below:

Check out this video of Alex Jones breaking down the implications of the UN’s devastating vaccine admission below:

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

DEATH TO THE REGIME! Iranians Demand Justice After Ukrainian Flight PS-752 Shot Down

DEATH TO THE REGIME! Iranians Demand Justice After Ukrainian Flight PS-752 Shot Down

Special Reports
Comments
Top U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Killing People During 'Vaccine Safety Summit'

Top U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Killing People During ‘Vaccine Safety Summit’

Special Reports
Comments

Iran Fails To Cover Up Plane Massacre

Special Reports
Comments

Tune In: Dems Have Impeachment Fears as Another Trump Rally Reaches Ten Thousand

Special Reports
Comments

Why Would The FCC Lie About Cell Phone Radiation?

Special Reports
Comments

Comments