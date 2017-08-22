Bikers Vow to Defend Trump Supporters From Violent Left at Phoenix Rally

Bikers For Trump will be working at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Phoenix Tuesday to protect and defend presidential supporters against violent leftists following a slew of assaults in recent months.

The group’s founder Chris Cox posted a call to action on Facebook Monday asking for all Arizona Bikers For Trump members and other patriots in the state to come show their support for President Trump at Tuesday’s rally.

“We need these responsible like-minded Bikers For Trump and patriots for Trump to come forward to show the world how responsible patriots are acting,” Cox said. “So bikers and patriots make your way to Arizona. Let’s go and support Donald Trump… If you are within a hundred miles of the area get your butts there!”

On Monday, Bikers For Trump 2020 issued the following statement on Facebook which addresses safety concerns regarding potentially “violent protesters.”

The group plans to hold a briefing at the Burton Barr Central Library which is located at 1221 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, at 3:30 p.m. local time.

Cox is hoping for a large turnout for Trump, who called him in January to thank all the bikers for their hard work.

Secret Service agents, law enforcement officials and politicians are all on high alert ahead of Tuesday’s rally, set to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center where a sold-out crowd of 29,000 is expected to attend, along with an equal, or greater number of counter-protesters, many of whom are fueled and in some cases even funded by billionaire George Soros.

To make matters worse, hateful rhetoric is echoed by various fringe media outlets, terror groups like ANTIFA and websites such as ItsGoingDown.org, and may be to blame for recent incidents.

According to Fox News, the Alt-Left fringe website ItsGoingDown.org posted a meme depicting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat cowering in fear and holding his hands in the air, as a rifle with a bayonet is pointed at his chest. The meme states, “We beat them before… we’ll beat them again.”

Democratic leaders condoned similar violence on Republicans back in early June when peaceful supporters of President Trump gathered at the San Jose Convention Center.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, “Little did they know that outside the center radical leftists, Bernie supporters, Muslims, Mexican nationalists, anarchists, SEIU members and several hundred angry thugs were waiting to spit on them, chase them, assault them and beat them bloody.”