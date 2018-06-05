Bilderberg Globalists Concerned About Populist Uprising in Europe

Bilderberg globalists are concerned about the populist uprising sweeping Europe.

The annual elitist confab is set to meet this week in Turin, an appropriate venue given that Italy has just elected an anti-mass migration, eurosceptic coalition government.

According to the group’s official website, the number one topic of conversation at this year’s secretive meeting will be “populism in Europe”.

Having failed to install a former IMF technocrat after coalition talks between the 5 Star Movement and Lega parties temporarily broke down, globalists will undoubtedly be expressing alarm at the potential for Italy to be an example to the rest of Europe.

The country’s new populist government has vowed to deport 500,000 migrants, re-assert localism over globalisation & monopoly capitalism, monitor mosques and reinvigorate the country’s Christian heritage, all policies that directly contradict the neoliberal globalist consensus that Bilderberg represents.

The list of attendees for this year’s Bilderberg conference, which begins on Thursday, has also been released, a roster that journalist Charlie Skelton describes as @fascinating & high-powered.”

#Bilderberg2018 a fascinating & high-powered list: Sec Gen #NATO; Gov Banks of England/Holland; Pres of Davos; 4 PMs, 2 Deputy PMs, the Dutch King and Henry Kissinger. CEOs of Shell, Airbus, Vodafone, Total. https://t.co/IhtVooq797 Background: https://t.co/2XQyi5VyKs #Bilderberg — Charlie Skelton (@deYook) June 5, 2018

The clandestine group is also set to discuss, “The US before midterms” and the “post-truth world,” which includes efforts to combat so-called “fake news”.

Although the mainstream media habitually dismisses Bilderberg as a mere “talking shop” with no actual power, there are innumerable examples of the group exerting its influence over world affairs.

In 2010, former NATO Secretary-General and Bilderberg member Willy Claes admitted that Bilderberg attendees are mandated to implement decisions that are formulated during the annual conference of power brokers. If this is the case, it would violate laws in numerous countries that forbid politicians from being influenced by foreign agents in secret.

In 2009, Bilderberg chairman Étienne Davignon even bragged about how the Euro single currency was a brainchild of the Bilderberg Group.

FULL LIST OF BILDERBERG 2018 ATTENDEES

CHAIRMAN STEERING COMMITTEE

Castries, Henri de (FRA), Chairman, Institut Montaigne

PARTICIPANTS

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG; Treasurer, Bilderberg Meetings

Agius, Marcus (GBR), Chairman, PA Consulting Group

Alesina, Alberto (ITA), Nathaniel Ropes Professor of Economics, Harvard University

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

Amorim, Paula (PRT), Chairman, Américo Amorim Group

Anglade, Dominique (CAN), Deputy Premier of Quebec; Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation

Applebaum, Anne (POL), Columnist, Washington Post; Professor of Practice, London School of Economics

Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO

Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), President, Temaris & Associés

Barroso, José M. Durão (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission

Beerli, Christine (CHE), Former Vice-President, International Committee of the Red Cross

Berx, Cathy (BEL), Governor, Province of Antwerp

Beurden, Ben van (NLD), CEO, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Blanquer, Jean-Michel (FRA), Minister of National Education, Youth and Community Life

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chairman, Banco Santander

Bouverot, Anne (FRA), Board Member; Former CEO, Morpho

Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), President and CEO, Norsk Hydro ASA

Brende, Børge (INT), President, World Economic Forum

Brennan, Eamonn (IRL), Director General, Eurocontrol

Brnabic, Ana (SRB), Prime Minister

Burns, William J. (USA), President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Burwell, Sylvia M. (USA), President, American University

Caracciolo, Lucio (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, Limes

Carney, Mark J. (GBR), Governor, Bank of England

Cattaneo, Elena (ITA), Director, Laboratory of Stem Cell Biology, University of Milan

Cazeneuve, Bernard (FRA), Partner, August Debouzy; Former Prime Minister

Cebrián, Juan Luis (ESP), Executive Chairman, El País

Champagne, François-Philippe (CAN), Minister of International Trade

Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw at Alphabet Inc.

Colao, Vittorio (ITA), CEO, Vodafone Group

Cook, Charles (USA), Political Analyst, The Cook Political Report

Dagdeviren, Canan (TUR), Assistant Professor, MIT Media Lab

Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Ecker, Andrea (AUT), Secretary General, Office Federal President of Austria

Elkann, John (ITA), Chairman, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General, Ministry of the Armed Forces

Enders, Thomas (DEU), CEO, Airbus SE

Fallows, James (USA), Writer and Journalist

Ferguson, Jr., Roger W. (USA), President and CEO, TIAA

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Fischer, Stanley (USA), Former Vice-Chairman, Federal Reserve; Former Governor, Bank of Israel

Gilvary, Brian (GBR), Group CFO, BP plc

Goldstein, Rebecca (USA), Visiting Professor, New York University

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV

Hajdarowicz, Greg (POL), Founder and President, Gremi International Sarl

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Chairman Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Hassabis, Demis (GBR), Co-Founder and CEO, DeepMind

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation; Former European Commissioner

Helgesen, Vidar (NOR), Ambassador for the Ocean

Herlin, Antti (FIN), Chairman, KONE Corporation

Hickenlooper, John (USA), Governor of Colorado

Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hodgson, Christine (GBR), Chairman, Capgemini UK plc

Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners

Horowitz, Michael C. (USA), Professor of Political Science, University of Pennsylvania

Hwang, Tim (USA), Director, Harvard-MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative

Ischinger, Wolfgang (INT), Chairman, Munich Security Conference

Jacobs, Kenneth M. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Lazard

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Kleinfeld, Klaus (USA), CEO, NEOM

Knot, Klaas H.W. (NLD), President, De Nederlandsche Bank

Koç, Ömer M. (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

Köcher, Renate (DEU), Managing Director, Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

Kragic, Danica (SWE), Professor, School of Computer Science and Communication, KTH

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute; President, American Friends of Bilderberg

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

Lepomäki, Elina (FIN), MP, National Coalition Party

Leyen, Ursula von der (DEU), Federal Minster of Defence

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group

Makan, Divesh (USA), CEO, ICONIQ Capital

Mazzucato, Mariana (ITA), Professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value, University College London

Mead, Walter Russell (USA), Distinguished Fellow, Hudson Institute

Michel, Charles (BEL), Prime Minister

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Mitsotakis, Kyriakos (GRC), President, New Democracy Party

Mota, Isabel (PRT), President, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Moyo, Dambisa F. (USA), Global Economist and Author

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD)

Neven, Hartmut (USA), Director of Engineering, Google Inc.

Noonan, Peggy (USA), Author and Columnist, The Wall Street Journal

O’Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

O’Neill, Onora (GBR), Emeritus Honorary Professor in Philosophy, University of Cambridge

Osborne, George (GBR), Editor, London Evening Standard

Özkan, Behlül (TUR), Associate Professor in International Relations, Marmara University

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, Titan Cement Company S.A.

Parolin, H.E. Pietro (VAT), Cardinal and Secretary of State

Patino, Bruno (FRA), Chief Content Officer, Arte France TV

Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

Pichette, Patrick (CAN), General Partner, iNovia Capital

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Total S.A.

Pring, Benjamin (USA), Co-Founder and Managing Director, Center for the Future of Work

Rankka, Maria (SWE), CEO, Stockholm Chamber of Commerce

Ratas, Jüri (EST), Prime Minister

Rendi-Wagner, Pamela (AUT), MP; Former Minister of Health

Rivera Díaz, Albert (ESP), President, Ciudadanos Party

Rossi, Salvatore (ITA), Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Italy

Rubesa, Baiba A. (LVA), CEO, RB Rail AS

Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary

Rudd, Amber (GBR), MP; Former Secretary of State, Home Department

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Sabia, Michael (CAN), President and CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Sadjadpour, Karim (USA), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Sáenz de Santamaría, Soraya (ESP), Deputy Prime Minister

Sawers, John (GBR), Chairman and Partner, Macro Advisory Partners

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy

Schneider-Ammann, Johann N. (CHE), Federal Councillor

Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Senior Fellow, Harvard University; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Poland

Simsek, Mehmet (TUR), Deputy Prime Minister

Skartveit, Hanne (NOR), Political Editor, Verdens Gang

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Summers, Lawrence H. (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

Topsøe, Jakob Haldor (DNK), Chairman, Haldor Topsøe Holding A/S

Wahlroos, Björn (FIN), Chairman, Sampo Group, Nordea Bank, UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Woods, Ngaire (GBR), Dean, Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University

Yetkin, Murat (TUR), Editor-in-chief, Hürriyet Daily News

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Turner International

