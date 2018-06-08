Bilderbergers’ Primary Concern Is Destroying Donald Trump

The world’s elite see their grip slipping and they are desperate to maintain control.


Related Articles

EU Kicks Out UK Military

EU Kicks Out UK Military

Globalism
Comments
London's Khan Admits Responsibility for Crime Surge, Wants More Police

London’s Khan Admits Responsibility for Crime Surge, Wants More Police

Globalism
Comments

Anti-Migration Party Now Sweden’s Largest

Globalism
Comments

Callers Struggle To List Off Obama’s Accomplishments

Globalism
Comments

Migrants Cost Sweden €350 Billion During Their Lifetimes

Globalism
Comments

Comments