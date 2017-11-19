Bill and Hillary poke fun at Trump in Arkansas talk as Hillary says The Donald is 'obsessed' with her

Hillary Clinton described President Donald Trump as ‘obsessed’ with her continued presence in the public eye.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate was appearing alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton, at a forum in Little Rock, Arkansas, commemorating the 25th anniversary of his election.

The two joked about how Trump seemed to constantly tweet about her – even months after the election – but that it wouldn’t keep her silent.

‘Apparently, you know, my former opponent is obsessed with my speaking out,’ Hillary said.

‘Apparently there was another, somebody told me, tweet today. Honestly, between tweeting and golfing, how does he get anything done? I don’t understand it. Maybe that’s the whole point.’

The commander-in-chief once again referred the former Secretary of State as ‘Crooked Hillary’ on Saturday morning in a tweet in which he called her the ‘worst (and biggest) loser of all time.’

Read more