Bill Clinton Denies Giuffre Allegation He Went to Epstein's Island With 2 Young Girls: 'Never Been'

Virginia Guiffre, a woman who publicly accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking, said former President Bill Clinton visited his private island. Clinton says he was never there.

In a statement on Friday, Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, told Newsweek that the former president has “never been to Little St. James Island.”

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” he said. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”



Ureña referred Newsweek to a statement Clinton released in July 2019, where he issued the same denial. “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” the statement read.

The recent unsealing of court documents put attention back on Clinton’s connection to Epstein on Friday. During a conversation with lawyer Jack Scarola, Guiffre said she was on the island with Epstein and Clinton.

