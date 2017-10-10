Bill Clinton Rape Accuser Blasts Hillary's Response to Weinstein Scandal

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick slammed Hillary Clinton Tuesday for her response to sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

A top Hollywood executive and major donor to the Democrat party, Weinstein is currently under fire after being accused by numerous females of rape and sexual assault.

Broaddrick, who alleges to have been raped by Bill in 1978, stated on social media that Hillary has kept quiet about her husband’s own behavior for decades.

Hillary, you weren’t shocked or appalled. You have lived with that same behavior from your husband for decades. pic.twitter.com/lPzSTn9SS2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 10, 2017

“Hillary, you weren’t shocked or appalled,” Broaddrick tweeted. “You have lived with that same behavior from your husband for decades.”

Audio released by The New Yorker Tuesday indicates Weinstein admittedly groped and harassed a model against her will.

Harvey Weinstein, Caught on Tape Listen to Harvey Weinstein admit to groping a woman, in a recording secretly captured during an N.Y.P.D. sting operation. Read the full story: http://nyer.cm/X9Trt6J Posted by The New Yorker on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Numerous Hollywood stars have now come forward to either deny knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior, or to accuse the high-level producer of sexual misconduct.

Despite what seem to be abhorrent actions by Weinstein, left-leaning Hollywood elitists have been slow to condemn the alleged sexual predator.