Bill Clinton To Speak At Democrat National Convention Despite Court Docs Claiming He Flew To Epstein's 'Pedo Island'

The Democratic Party has tapped Bill Clinton as one of the main speakers for the upcoming Democratic National Convention despite recently released court documents alleging the former president had flown with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to his private Caribbean island with “two young girls.”

Clinton is slated to speak along with socialist firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden, John Kerry, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer next Tuesday.

A look at the DNC speaker schedule pic.twitter.com/iB5862w6cB — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 11, 2020

Last month, court documents from a 2016 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell by victim Virginia Giuffre alleged that Bill Clinton had flown to Epstein’s “Pedophile Island” via his “Lolita Express” jet accompanied by “two young girls.”

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said ‘well he owes me a favor,’” Guiffre told lawyer Jack Scarola in a 2011 phone interview.

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre explained. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke…He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Giuffre also added in the court documents that “orgies were a constant thing that took place” on Epstein’s private island, but never specified if Clinton took part.

#BillClintonIsAPedo trended to #1 on Twitter for two days following the document release.

Clinton was soon forced to respond, denying that he ever visited “Pedophile Island.”

Notably, FAA flight logs confirm that Clinton had flown on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” at least 26 times.

Giuffre had confirmed many elements of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation before his residences were raided by the FBI following his mysterious death from his Manhattan prison cell last year, such as who had visited his residences in New York and New Mexico.

Other speakers at the Democrat National Convention include Michelle Obama, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), and Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

