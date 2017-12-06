Bill Cutting Off Aid to Palestinian Terrorists Sails Through House

The House on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would cut off U.S. taxpayer aid to the de facto Palestinian government if it continues to aid terrorists.

With unanimous consent, the swift passage of the Taylor Force Act brings the United States one step closer to stripping American funding from the Palestinian Authority until it ends its “pay to slay” policy, which distributes $300 million to terrorists and their families annually. The legislation now heads to the Senate for a floor vote.

Rep. Ed Royce (R., Calif), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he will work with his Senate colleagues to ensure quick implementation of the bill to “ensure the U.S. plays no part, even indirectly, in participating in this behavior.”

Read more