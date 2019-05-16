Bill de Blasio Launches 2020 Campaign

Image Credits: Yana Paskova/Getty Images.

After nearly half a year of hemming and hawing, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday entered the 2020 presidential race, becoming the 23rd Democrat to join the jam-packed field.

The termed-out politician, known for his habitual tardiness, finally decided to run after five months of toying with a White House bid.

“I’m Bill de Blasio and I’m running for president because it’s time we put working people first,” the mayor said in a three-minute YouTube video announcing his candidacy.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is attempting to make President Trump’s businesses look like they’re losing money, when in fact, he has made great sacrifices to save the United States.


Related Articles

Public Banned From Seeing School Shooting Case Involving Transgender Anti-Trump Culprit

Public Banned From Seeing School Shooting Case Involving Transgender Anti-Trump Culprit

U.S. News
Comments
Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing 'OK' Hand Sign

Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing ‘OK’ Hand Sign

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Biden “Absolutely Agrees” With Deranged Woman’s Trump Ravings

U.S. News
comments

A Hysterical Cult Runs Society

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC’s Joe & Mika Tell Beto: It’s Okay To Be White

U.S. News
comments

Comments