Bill Gates Calls For Pandemic 2

Your life just went from nonfiction to science fiction.

The American people are currently under a quasi-tyrannical experimental lockdown, and as we all question the release and home confinement of Paul Manafort, ironically we are all Paul Manafort, getting jerked around by the globalist establishment and forced to stay home with our rights stripped down to barely anything while the populous goes broke, millions of children go uneducated, and the frustration boils, waiting for a vaccine like the Sars vaccination that will likely never come.

What began as a means to take down our populist president is morphing into a NWO compliance testing phase that power-mad globalist minions are sinking their teeth into.

The next phase, tag every man, woman, and child in America using coronavirus as a tool to lock us all into the grid.

Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush’s $100 billion per-tear grant program known as the H.R. 6666 TRACE Act was introduced on May 1.

The Act would create grants for health care, school-based, academic and nonprofit entities to run mobile testing sites and hire staff to test.

Basically, it would create big brother minders that violate the 1st, 4th,9th,10th,and 14th Amendments of the Constitution of the United States.

As Kit Daniels explains, Apple and Google said they will allow state governments to access Bluetooth data from cell phones that will allow “digital contact tracing” which, according to a University of Rochester professor, would provide data on who people have “crossed paths with over the last 10 to 14 days.”

In other words, people’s daily activities in Washington state will be surveilled and if it’s presumed they came near a tracked Covid carrier, they’ll be forced into quarantine until they test negative.

And all of this is being enforced by Chinese made drones monitoring our whereabouts.

As RT reports, “A group of House Republicans has called on federal agencies to shed light on drones used by police across the country to surveil and enforce Covid-19 lockdowns, arguing that Chinese devices could compromise ‘sensitive US data,’ writing, ‘Although federal law enforcement agencies have warned of potential information security concerns with DJI drones, it is not clear whether state and local law enforcement agencies are fully aware of these issues,’ the lawmakers accused the company of ‘selectively targeting’ both public and private entities to ‘exploit sensitive US data.’ Requesting a response by May 27, the lawmakers asked both departments to explain their stance on DJI devices, whether any agency is keeping tabs on how police departments have used them and what rules are currently in place for the devices.”

Meanwhile, the elitists are hearing the outrage already as was obvious in a CNBC Interview with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner whose software is being used in thousands of medical offices, clinics and hospitals.

But that doesn’t mean they are backing down from transforming the United States into Communist China.

