Bill Gates’ "Final Solution" of a Final Vaccine is no Solution at All

On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes will provide insight into the latest remarks from Bill Gates, who claims a COVID-19 vaccine is the planet’s final solution. Viewers will also get the latest updates on the nationally followed Ahmaud Arbery shooting.

Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the latest analysis by @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fauci and Democrats Use Senate Testimony Stage to Bash Trump And Promote Vaccines: Watch Live

Fauci and Democrats Use Senate Testimony Stage to Bash Trump And Promote Vaccines: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments
Alex Jones Defies San Antonio City Council's Anti-Free Speech Ordinance With Airplane and Battle Tank

Alex Jones Defies San Antonio City Council’s Anti-Free Speech Ordinance With Airplane and Battle Tank

Special Reports
Comments

Democrats Continue To Target Flynn

Special Reports
Comments

WATCH: Plane Flies Banner Defying San Antonio Hate Speech Resolution

Special Reports
Comments

David Icke Destroys COVID-19 Hoax in Powerful New Interview

Special Reports
Comments

Comments