Bill Gates’ Influence Exposed: Foundation Donated Over $250 Million to Media Outlets

Bill Gates’ influence over the media has been exposed after a nonprofit group discovered that the Gates Foundation has donated over $250 million to major media outlets.

The finding helps explain the positive coverage Gates has received during recent months, particularly over the promotion of his vaccine agenda, Columbia Journalism Review reports.

“I recently examined nearly twenty thousand charitable grants the Gates Foundation had made through the end of June and found more than $250 million going toward journalism,” said CJR’s Tim Schwab. “Recipients included news operations like the BBC, NBC, Al Jazeera, ProPublica, National Journal, The Guardian, Univision, Medium, the Financial Times, The Atlantic, the Texas Tribune, Gannett, Washington Monthly, Le Monde, and the Center for Investigative Reporting.”

Schwab points out the ethical dilemma of billionaire philanthropists bankrolling the news; an arrangement that allows media giants to push their agenda and control the public’s perception of them.

“As philanthropists increasingly fill in the funding gaps at news organizations—a role that is almost certain to expand in the media downturn following the coronavirus pandemic—an underexamined worry is how this will affect the ways newsrooms report on their benefactors,” said Schwab. “Nowhere does this concern loom larger than with the Gates Foundation, a leading donor to newsrooms and a frequent subject of favorable news coverage.”

America is waking up to Bill Gates and his vaccine agenda.

