Bill Gates Responds To Roger Stone’s Vaccine Criticism

Republican operative Roger Stone’s criticism of the Bill Gates vaccine agenda is not falling on deaf ears. Vaccine oligarch Gates personally referred to Stone in his recent interview with Wired.

In the interview, Gates admitted that most Coronavirus tests in the United States are “completely garbage.”

Asked about the persistent public belief that Gates is trying to microchip people with a vaccine, as recently stated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Gates said, “Yeah, you’re right.

He, Roger Stone, Laura Ingraham. They do it in this kind of way: ‘I’ve heard lots of people say X, Y, Z.’ That’s kind of Trumpish plausible deniability.” Roger Stone is a staunch opponent of mandatory vaccines who recently saidthat the possibility Gates could be seeking to microchip everyone “is open for vigorous debate.”



Vaccine oligarch Bill Gates expressed apathy in a CBS interview about the fact that his Moderna Coronavirus vaccine, which National Institutes of Health (NIH) has a financial stake in, is testing horribly in vaccine trials, with at least 80 percent of trial subjects reportedly suffering side effects. This news comes on the heels of a major protest in Africa against Coronavirus vaccines being tested on black people on the continent. CNN reported Monday, based on expert analysis of Moderna’s data, that a vaccine is not likely to hit the public before November’s presidential election.

Military insurer Tricare admitted that it wrongly told more than 600,000 U.S. military members that they had the virus. Hospitals in Florida are showing massive problems with testing accuracy, with Orlando Health admitting that its 98 percent positive rate was actually 9.4 percent. The CDC admitted that it is mixing antibody and viral test results to derive its case numbers and you can test positive on an antibody test if you have antibodies from a family of viruses that cause the common cold. Here is Gates responding to vaccine side effects:

Even CBS pressures Bill Gates on the topic that almost everyone had side effects. He doesn’t seem to care.

No wonder people in Africa are protesting the vaccine tests.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) own a financial stake in the Bill Gates-funded Moderna Coronavirus vaccine, raising big questions about the supposed impartiality of the federal government’s policy decisions during the Coronavirus outbreak. NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, a financial ally of Bill Gates whose institute partnered on the Moderna vaccine and is part of NIH, has been critical of Hydroxychloroquine and the FBI even raided a health spa serving intravenous vitamin C, which are competitors to a vaccine.

Fauci Does Not Bother To Wear A Mask In Public, As Evidenced By His Pitiful First-Pitch Showing At Baseball’s Opening Day

Fauci Also Took Off His Mask After He Testified In A Washington Hearing

Why did the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation fund research at MIT on how to implant people’s vaccination history under their skin? Why did Fauci meet with Bill Gates’ father, George Soros, and other globalist heavyweights all the way back in 2001? Why did the Stephen King-created television series The Dead Zone predict the Coronavirus outbreak — and a Chloroquine cure for it — back in 2003?

Why did Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID fund the Coronavirus bat research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo and others have identified as the source of the worldwide outbreak?

WOW: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for this research into storing patient medical information within a person's skin using a vaccine. WAKE UP, AMERICA!

WOW: A high-level source just sent me this photo, says that it shows Dr. FAUCI with George SOROS and Bill Gates' father among others. Source says it's from 2001. Fauci identified as man third from the left

HERE’S THE REAL STORY OF CONTACT TRACING

