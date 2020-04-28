Bill Gates Worked to Decrease Livestock Production, Boost Lab-Grown Meat

Image Credits: Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty.

Bill Gates and food giant Tyson heavily backed lab-grown meat research.

As the United States faces unprecedented meat shortages due to processing plants going offline in response to Coronavirus, a long-standing globalist agenda to halt meat consumption is being fulfilled.

Tyson foods recently warned that the food supply chain is “breaking.”

Lockdowns have created a situation in which farmers have nowhere to send their product, and in turn millions of animals are being slaughtered. Additionally, vegetables that would normally end up on store shelves are rotting in the field.

Despite this reality, Twitter has announced that talk of food shortages will be censored.

Lab-grown meat producers are hoping that the COVID-19 outbreak could boost public acceptance.

As Bill Gates was working to establish a worldwide digital ID system prior to the pandemic, he was also working to end meat production and push lab grown “meat”.

In this 2019 report, lab-grown meat was projected to hit store shelves by 2022.


