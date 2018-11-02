Bill Kristol Wants Nikki Haley to Run Against Trump in 2020

On the day Nikki Haley resigned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations she made it clear she has no intention to run for president in 2020.

That’s not stopping Republican operative Bill Kristol from approaching her to see whether she would run against President Donald Trump in a primary.

As I may have said before: The Nikki Haley 2020 GOP primary challenge to Trump is going to be lit. https://t.co/fa3lJMrPxI — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 2, 2018

“When she leaves the administration I’d be happy to buy her lunch and see what’s happening with Trump, the economy, [special counsel] Bob Mueller” and whether she wants to run in 2020, Kristol said in an interview on Thursday. “I’ll hope to speak with her as well as many other people.”

