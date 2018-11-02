Bill Kristol Wants Nikki Haley to Run Against Trump in 2020

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

On the day Nikki Haley resigned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations she made it clear she has no intention to run for president in 2020.

That’s not stopping Republican operative Bill Kristol from approaching her to see whether she would run against President Donald Trump in a primary.

“When she leaves the administration I’d be happy to buy her lunch and see what’s happening with Trump, the economy, [special counsel] Bob Mueller” and whether she wants to run in 2020, Kristol said in an interview on Thursday. “I’ll hope to speak with her as well as many other people.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

New Record Imminent for Votes Cast in a Non-Presidential Election Year

New Record Imminent for Votes Cast in a Non-Presidential Election Year

Government
Comments
Get Rid of Campaign Finance Laws — Decentralize to Make Campaigns Cheaper

Get Rid of Campaign Finance Laws — Decentralize to Make Campaigns Cheaper

Government
Comments

What Is Classical Liberalism?

Government
Comments

Chance of Chaos After The Election

Government
Comments

Pence Blasts Oprah in Georgia Race: “This Ain’t Hollywood”

Government
Comments

Comments