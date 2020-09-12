Bill Maher Blasts 'Far-Left' For Claiming Property Destruction Is ‘Justifiable’

“And it is different than life. And they kind of compare them like they’re comparable. It’s like, well, if you take somebody’s life, that’s permanent, but if you wreck their business, that can be replaced, and this is sort of a justifiable way of protesting and it’s a form of reparations.”

“I’m not down with this property’s on the table as something we can just take because things are not right. That’s — to me, that’s not the way to address our problems, by throwing a brick through the window,” Maher added.

Maher’s words a notable given his tendency to talk straight about the problems of the far-left, claiming last month that the Democrat Party and its base are endangering Joe Biden’s chance of getting elected in November.

“I am feeling less confident about this. Maybe it’s just their convention bump got to me, but I’m feeling less confident than I was a month ago,” Maher said.

“[Trump’s] the ‘law and order’ candidate. And are the Democrats facing that right? They seem to be hesitant, in some ways, for example, to condemn the looting.”

“Because they understand what causes people to have the rage that would make them loot. Although, I don’t know why looting is always associated with the rage. I mean, sometimes they’re just taking shit, and it’s not people you would even think would need the shit,” he added.

As the left becomes more and more violent and unhinged we see “author” Vicky Osterweil lionizing the rioters saying looting strikes at the heart of “whiteness”. As well as churches pushing the satanic, Marxist agenda of BLM.