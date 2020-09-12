Bill Maher Blasts 'Far-Left' For Claiming Property Destruction Is ‘Justifiable’

Comedian Bill Maher lambasted the “far left” wing of the Democrat Party for promoting the radical idea that looting and rioting is justifiable.
During his HBO show “Real Time” on Friday, Maher discussed how “woke” companies and authors on the left are promoting looting and rioting as a justifiable means of reparations and revolution against capitalism.
“When Lululemon is saying ‘resist capitalism’ and there’s a book called ‘In Defense of Looting’ and then we had a primary where there was a candidate, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were talking a lot about a wealth tax and a lot of wealth confiscation, and there’s just a feeling out there now, again, it’s on the far left, but things tend to migrate, but — that property, it’s different than life,” Maher explained to his panel.
