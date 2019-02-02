Bill Maher Called To Quit HBO Show After 'Popeye's Chicken' Joke To Black Congressman

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Leftist comedian and HBO host Bill Maher is once again facing a barrage of criticism after making a racist joke to Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) about black people and fried chicken.

The Texas Republican appeared on the Real Time on Friday evening to discuss the ongoing battle over the construction a wall on the southern border, an idea he opposes, leading Maher to ask why he continues to side with the “traitor” President Trump.

“I’m a Republican because I believe in limited government,” Hurd explained.

“I’m just asking why you’re Republican? Because they’re not good at the debt, that was their big thing. You said limited government, they don’t do that,” Maher contested “What’s in it for you? What is in the Republican Party for you? You were in the CIA!”

“I was in the CIA for almost a decade. I was the dude in the back alleys at four o’clock in the morning collecting intelligence on threats to the homeland.”

“That’s where you’d collect it, huh?” Maher responded. “Wow. By the Popeyes Chicken?”

Read more

Robert Barnes, the lawyer representing the Covington Catholic High School families, joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down and analyze the series of events that unfolded on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and reveal the real racists in Washington D.C., aside from the Democrat Party.


Related Articles

Northam Tweets Video Apology For "Racist And Offensive" Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

Northam Tweets Video Apology For “Racist And Offensive” Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

U.S. News
Comments

PELOSI SOUR: Speaker slams strong jobs report, says ‘GOP attitude damages our economy’

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Apologizes To Cherokee Nation For DNA Test

U.S. News
comments

Northam Previously Blasted Trump For Refusing to Condemn ‘White Supremacists’

U.S. News
comments

Comments