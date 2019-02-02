Bill Maher Called To Quit HBO Show After 'Popeye's Chicken' Joke To Black Congressman

Leftist comedian and HBO host Bill Maher is once again facing a barrage of criticism after making a racist joke to Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) about black people and fried chicken.

The Texas Republican appeared on the Real Time on Friday evening to discuss the ongoing battle over the construction a wall on the southern border, an idea he opposes, leading Maher to ask why he continues to side with the “traitor” President Trump.

Video: Here's Bill Maher lobbing a clearly racist joke to GOP Congressman Will Hurd, asking him if he gathered undercover intel for the CIA out "by the Popeye's Chicken." pic.twitter.com/gxwNZQKyAL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 2, 2019

“I’m a Republican because I believe in limited government,” Hurd explained.

“I’m just asking why you’re Republican? Because they’re not good at the debt, that was their big thing. You said limited government, they don’t do that,” Maher contested “What’s in it for you? What is in the Republican Party for you? You were in the CIA!”

“I was in the CIA for almost a decade. I was the dude in the back alleys at four o’clock in the morning collecting intelligence on threats to the homeland.”

“That’s where you’d collect it, huh?” Maher responded. “Wow. By the Popeyes Chicken?”

Bill Maher insults black CIA vet by suggesting he picked up tips "behind the Popeye's Chicken" same day as Ralph Northam admits he submitted racist af blackface Klan photo to yearbook – it's almost like this is all a game to them. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 2, 2019

