Bill Maher Claims Second Amendment Was Passed to Enforce Slavery

On Friday’s Real Time on HBO, liberal host Bill Maher was again hitting the issue of race from the left as he promoted claims that the purpose of the Second Amendment was to help keep the slave population under control, rather than to give the population a right to self-defense.

Additionally, he played the game of finding racial double standards in the treatment of whites and nonwhites with regard to guns and mass shootings. And, for his part, MSNBC Republican Steve Schmidt ridiculously claimed that “It is harder to buy cough medicine than it is to buy an AK-47 or 50 of them.”

As he raised the issue of race, Maher claimed that Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore could not have held a gun on stage if he were black, and then asserted that white mass shooters like the Las Vegas gunman are treated differently after the attacks than if they were minorities. Maher began:

I know it drives Republicans crazy when liberals say everything is about race and everything isn’t about race. But I feel like guns is the one area where, if you can’t see a giant difference between the way black and white are treated in America with guns, I think there’s a little racism in you. I mean, show the Roy Moore video. Here’s a politician waving a gun at a rally.

The HBO host turned to former Tennessee Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. — who is black — and asked: “Could you get away with doing that?”

