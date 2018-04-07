Bill Maher defends Ingraham: Parkland student calling for a boycott is wrong

Image Credits: Randy Holmes / Getty.

Comedian and progressive talk show host Bill Maher defended Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham on Friday, arguing with guests on his HBO show that a boycott led by Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivor David Hogg was un-American.

Maher sparred with “Real Time” panel guests including author Max Boot over whether Hogg’s boycott of Ingraham, who Maher admitted is a “deliberately terrible person,” should be celebrated.

Hogg called for his Twitter followers to contact Ingraham’s top advertisers following her criticism of him last month. Ingraham’s Fox News show has since been dropped by multiple companies.

