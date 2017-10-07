Bill Maher: 'Dems Don't Want To Help People,' And 'It Makes People Hate Us'

Bill Maher went off on Democrats during Friday’s “Real Time,” accusing them of both overregulation and not being focused on the right things in order to actually help people.

What did he say?

During one of HBO’s “Real Time” segments, Maher began by addressing a bill introduced by Senate Democrats who want a process implemented by vehicle manufacturers to install motion sensors in cars to help remind Americans that their children are in the back seat.

The idea of the bill is to help prevent heat-related deaths in children who are accidentally left in hot cars.

