Bill Maher: GOP Has Become The 'A**hole Dad Party,' Trump 'Useless Piece of Crap'

On Friday’s Real Time on HBO, during the show’s closing commentary, host Bill Maher derided the Republican party as the “a**hole dad party” that, under President Donald Trump, acts irresponsibly and does not care about the future on issues like climate change.

Maher began by arguing that one could historically think of the two major parties as being like the “daddy party” and the “mommy party” in which Republicans were more concerned with security and finances, while Democrats focused on taking care of people.

He then complained that, under President Trump, Republicans have become the “a**hole dad party” while Democrats are more like the “single mother party.” Here’s Maher:

We have to come to terms with the reality that the reality that the “daddy party” is the “a**hole dad party” now, and the patriarch of it all is a hot mess. And you know what happens when Daddy is a useless piece of crap, right? Mom has to take over. And that’s why Democrats — they’re no longer the “mommy party” — they’re the “single mother party.”

