According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Bill Maher’s salary is $10 million per year, and his net worth is pegged at approximately $100 million. So, if a recession comes, even if Mr Maher loses his job, he’s not exactly going to be sleeping on a park bench.

How easy it is to say, “Sorry if that hurts people,” when it’s other people you’re wanting to see get hurt, knowing all along that you’ll be just fine, thank you very much!

