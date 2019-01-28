Bill Maher mocks Catholic sex abuse victims: ‘I don’t get what priests see in these kids’

Bill Maher has gone from a comedian to someone who uses his show to give a platform to hardcore leftists who will say abhorrent things about the president and his supporters.

On HBO’s “Real Time” on Friday night, Maher viciously attacked the Covington Catholic High School kids, described student Nick Sandmann as a “little prick,” and cracked a “joke” about the students being sexually abused by Catholic priests.

In his opening monologue, Maher took aim at Sandmann, who was filmed standing face-to-face with left-wing Native American activist Nathan Phillips while he hammered a drum just inches away from his face in Washington, D.C., last week.

“I don’t blame the kid, the smirk-face kid. I blame lead poisoning and bad parenting. And, oh yeah, I blame the f*cking kid,” Maher said of Sandmann. “What a little prick. Smirk-face!”

“Like that’s not a dick move to stick your face in this elderly man’s [face],” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This smirking kid says he was just trying to defuse the situation. Really? Next time you get into a fight, try that,” Maher continued.

Maher then “joked” about the kids being raped by priests: “I do not spend a lot of time around Catholic schoolchildren. But I do not get what Catholic priests see in these kids.”

During the show on Saturday — just one day after Maher joked about the kids being raped and claiming they had lead poisoning — far-left activist Dan Savage referred to those who support President Donald Trump as “racist white dumb-f*cks.”

Savage said Republicans are “good at demagoguery, they’re good at racism, they’re good at stoking fear, all the stuff.”



The video is sourced from video of The Black Hebrew Israelites and The American Indian indigenous march which proves the Covington High School kids did nothing wrong.

“Everybody’s like ‘Oh it’s economic anxiety, oh, it’s the working class, all those first reactions to Trump’s,” Savage said, but added “All the research, all the social science research and data since have proven that it’s racist white dumb-f*cks in our anti-democratic system.”

“We have a federal government that is weighted toward acreage and not human beings,” Savage continued. “So we have we have Republican states with two senators that have 11 people living in them, and two senators from California.”

Savage then brought out his best Hillary Clinton talking points because apparently he’s #StillWithHer.

“And the electoral college, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, we should say that every morning while we’re brushing our teeth, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, and if we didn’t have this anti-democratic electoral college that was designed by racists to protect slave states, we wouldn’t have Donald Trump in the White House,” Savage ranted.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter also appeared on Maher’s show and voiced her displeasure with Trump signing a continuing resolution — which has no funding for the border wall — to keep the government open until Feb. 15.

Despite questions over his leadership, Coulter defended Trump’s border wall and said it would stop illegal immigration and pay for itself over time.

“And if you say walls don’t work, tell it to Netanyahu, they [Israel] built a wall, illegal immigration went to zero,” Coulter said.

Maher responded: “They built a wall to stop suicide bombers, my gardener has not once tried to blow me up.”

“He did, he laid this out very clearly. He said we would tax remittances. Mexicans in this country both legal and illegal send back $25 billion ever year, that’s enough for the full wall. You put a 10 percent tax on that as he recommended—in 10 years you’ve paid for a $25 billion wall,” Coulter said.

Despite her criticisms of Trump, Coulter said the president will be back in her good graces so long as he keeps his promise and builds the wall.

“Just keep your promise and I’m right back in his camp,” she said.