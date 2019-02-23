Bill Maher Mocks "Chef Boyardee" Red State Voters, Says Blue States For Rich & Educated

Leftist comedian Bill Maher ripped into conservative voters on his show Friday, proclaiming the rich and educated people of America live in blue states.

“That’s why red state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us, they want to be us,” the Real Time host said on Friday. “They want to go the party. It’s like we’re the British royal family and they’re Meghan Markle’s dad.”

Despite mass exoduses taking place in high-regulation blue states like California, New Jersey, Illinois, and New York, Maher went on to claim that blue states enjoy “big prosperity” while red states are left out.

“Maybe that has something to do with why Trump voters are obsessed with ‘owning the libs.’ Because the libs own everything else,” Maher said. “The blue parts of America are having a big prosperity party while that big sea of red feels like their invitation got lost in the mail.”

“We have chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee,” he added. “Our roofs have solar panels, theirs have last year’s Christmas lights.”

A study by the American Legislative Exchange Council in 2018 found that red states had the best economic outlook due to their policies of light regulation, low taxes, and limited government.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently blamed President Trump for the mass exodus of taxpayers fleeing to less burdensome states.

“This is the flip side,” Cuomo said. “Tax the rich, tax the rich, tax the rich. The rich leave, and now what do you do?”

