Bill Maher: "Political Correctness is a Cancer"

Talk show host Bill Maher says that “political correctness is a cancer on progressivism” and that the “vast majority” of liberals in America hate it.

During an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time last night, the Real Time host complained that he was constantly on the receiving end of criticism for asking tough questions of Democratic politicians.

“When you talk to Trump supporters, they’re not blind to his flaws but they always say he’s not politically correct,” said Maher. “I don’t think you can overestimate how much people have been choking on political correctness and hate it. There were two studies about this recently … The vast majority of liberals in this country hate it. They think political correctness has gone way too far. No one likes to be living on egg shells.”

“Far left political correctness is a cancer on progressivism,” he added.

As we highlighted yesterday, Maher remarked during his show on Friday that everyone is “politically incorrect” during private conversations and that social media just makes everyone sound like robots.

How long before authoritarian leftist outrage mobs lead the charge for him to be taken off the air?

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————