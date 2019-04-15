Bill Maher Pushes Depopulation: Best Thing You Can Do for Earth "not have kids, die, and stay dead"

Liberal comedian Bill Maher celebrated the fact millennials are having less sex because, according to him, the world already has too many people.

On his Friday episode of Real Time, Maher covered a study which found younger Americans are less sexually active, and claimed the world is better off because it’s running out of resources due to overpopulation.

“But instead of asking why America’s young people are having less sex — let’s just be glad they are,” Maher said. “Earth Day is coming up, and I can’t think of a better gift to our planet than pumping out fewer humans to destroy it.”

Citing freshman congresswoman’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) fears the world will soon end, Maher claimed young people are waking up because they realize Earth’s resources won’t be around much longer.

“So it’s no wonder millennials are freaking out about having kids. They and generation Z are waking up en masse to the idea that, way too early in their lifetimes, the planet is going to be a shit show.”

Maher ended the segment by encouraging viewers to masturbate and die.

“So, please, masturbate — don’t procreate. Yank it until Trump is throwing paper towels at you. And remember, the best thing you can do for Earth is not have kids, die, and stay dead.”