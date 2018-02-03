Bill Maher: Republicans Are 'Treasonous Rats' For Releasing Memo

Bill Maher called all Republicans “treasonous rats” on Friday after the release of a House Intelligence Committee memo claiming that the FBI and Justice Department used politically-funded evidence to justify surveillance on the Trump campaign.

“Forget Groundhog Day,” the host said in his opening remarks on HBO’s “Real Time.”

“The only large, rat-like creature I’m concerned about is Devin Nunes,” referring to the California Republican chairman of the committee that compiled the memo based on classified materials.

“Of course it’s not fair to single him out. All the Republicans these days are treasonous rats,” Maher said.

Read more


Related Articles

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN's Stelter Says Memo Is 'Alternate Reality' Created By Sean Hannity

Video: CNN’s Stelter Says Memo Is ‘Alternate Reality’ Created By Sean Hannity

U.S. News
Comments

Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo

U.S. News
Comments

2 Killed, 70 Injured In SC Train Collision

U.S. News
Comments

Comments