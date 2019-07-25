Bill Maher Tells Democrats "Go Home Guys" Following Disastrous Mueller Testimony

Bill Maher responded to Robert Mueller’s disastrous testimony by telling Democrats, “go home guys.”

Mueller’s bumbling performance was interpreted by many to be the final nail in the coffin of any potential impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

However, some Democrats are still clinging to the increasingly distant possibility that Trump could be brought down on something, anything relating to ‘Russian collusion’ despite Mueller’s report finding none.

Not Bill Maher.

The liberal talk show host warned Democrats that their chances in 2020 were shrinking thanks to their obsession with the Mueller farce.

If this Mueller testimony was supposed to be “the movie”, it’s a Terrence Malick movie. Democrats are a political party that does not know how to do politics. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2019

“If this Mueller testimony was supposed to be “the movie”, it’s a Terrence Malick movie. Democrats are a political party that does not know how to do politics,” he said.

I can't watch this anymore. Go home, guys. You made O J try on the glove, and it just didn't work. You can still win the election, but I wouldn't bet my own money on it. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2019

“I can’t watch this anymore. Go home, guys. You made O J try on the glove, and it just didn’t work. You can still win the election, but I wouldn’t bet my own money on it,” added Maher.

Maher’s rhetoric is similar to that of Michael Moore, who said yesterday that Democrats were “lame” for putting their faith in a “frail old man.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————