Bill Maher Tells Hillary To ‘Stay In The Woods’ — ‘You Had Your Shot. You F****d It Up.’ [VIDEO]

Bill Maher criticized reports that Hillary Clinton is mulling another political run on HBO’s Friday broadcast of “Real Time.”

“Hillary, stay in the woods, OK?” the liberal commentator stated before comparing the former secretary of state to infamous Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner.

“You had your shot. You fucked it up. You’re Bill Buckner. We had the World Series, and you let the grounder go through your legs.”

“Let someone else have the chance. The fact that she’s coming back, it just verifies every bad thing anyone’s ever thought about the Clintons, that it’s all about them.”

