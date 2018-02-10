Bill Maher: Trump Nearly Completes 'Dictator Checklist' With Military Parade Plans

President Trump is merely a costume away from resembling a full-fledged dictator following reports of his planned military parade, comedian Bill Maher quipped during Friday’s episode of his weekly HBO program.

“We put together a ‘dictator checklist’ last year right around this time,” Mr. Maher said during Friday’s broadcast. “It’s pretty scary. And now with the military parades, he had 8 out of 10. Now he he’s gonna have 9 out of 10.”

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host went on to rattle off a list of qualities Mr. Trump shares with foreign dictators.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments