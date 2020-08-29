Bill Maher: 'Very Nervous' About Biden's Chances After GOP Convention

Comedian Bill Maher expressed his concern over the Democrats’ chances of taking back the White House after witnessing the Republican National Convention this week.

“I am feeling less confident about this. Maybe it’s just their convention bump got to me, but I’m feeling less confident than I was a month ago,” Maher told Joy Reid on MSNBC Friday.

“I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time,” he added.

Separately, during his HBO “Real Time” on Friday, Maher complained about the Democrats’ reluctance to disavow the widespread far-left violence engulfing inner cities across America, claiming they aren’t paying attention to the mood of the voters.

“[Trump’s] the ‘law and order’ candidate. And are the Democrats facing that right? They seem to be hesitant, in some ways, for example, to condemn the looting,” he said.

“Because they understand what causes people to have the rage that would make them loot. Although, I don’t know why looting is always associated with the rage. I mean, sometimes they’re just taking shit, and it’s not people you would even think would need the shit.”

What Maher doesn’t appear to realize is that some Democrats aren’t just ignoring the violence, they’re tacitly encouraging it.

For example, “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) last week called for “unrest in the streets”.

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up. You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives,” said the congresswoman.

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris also warned earlier this summer that the riots “should not let up” before or after the election.

FLASHBACK: As violent rioting continues across Democrat controlled cities, Kamala Harris' comments from June are striking: Protesters "should not" let up. Does Harris believe the rioting and rampant vandalism in Kenosha should let up? pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2020

President Trump responded to Maher’s concern, reminding him that he’s leading Biden in battleground states like Michigan and “all over”.

Leading in Michigan, leading in Minnesota, leading all over. Sorry! https://t.co/VPgviJjKfk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to showcase the exodus of former Democrats joining the Republicans and vowing to vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.

