Bill Maher Warns 2020 Dems: Many Americans Vote on 'The Wall & The Womb'

Leftist HBO host Bill Maher warned Democrats not to become too foolhardy in their decision to champion late-term abortions in 2020, saying that Republicans will run on “the wall and the womb.”

“So, when I was watching the State of the Union speech, I saw language used about abortion that I’ve never seen a president use, especially in that setting. It seems to me like this is the issue that the Republicans are going to run on, the wall and the womb. That’s what they care about,” Maher told his guest panel on Friday’s “Real Time.”

“And we all, I think, at our peril forget that a lot of this country votes on that one issue. They don’t follow politics as closely as the rest of us do on a political junkie show like this, that’s the issue they care about.”

The abortion debate ratcheted up in recent weeks following New York’s passing of a law allowing abortions up to nine months in the womb.

Additionally, Virginia attempted to pass a similar bill, which Gov. Ralph Northam explained would allow the killing of babies after they’ve been born.

