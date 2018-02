Bill Murray is rarely one to keep quiet about his opinions.

And in a recent sit down with CNBC’s Squawk Box, the actor warned that political discourse had degenerated into a ‘Clash of Clans everyday, first thing in the morning.’

‘People are going to war about so much,’ he warned.

He added that Democrats could often create division by striving to represent certain groups or minorities, rather than simply saying they represented Americans.

